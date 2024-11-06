The Hershey Co.'s SkinnyPop ready-to-eat popcorn brand adds a new flavor to its permanent lineup, Cheddar Jalapeño. Now available nationwide, SkinnyPop Cheddar Jalapeño Popcorn is made with simple ingredients and contains no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. It’s also gluten-free, peanut-free and tree nut-free. Aimed at consumers seeking better-for-you snack options with exciting flavors, the new product is available in 1-ounce, 4.4-ounce and 6.7-ounce sizes. It can ship in 12-count case packs of 1-ounce pegs or 4.4-ounce pouches, as well as six-count case packs of 4.4-ounce or 6.7-ounce pouches.