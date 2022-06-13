Skittles' annual Pride Packs, which have historically been all gray to represent the brand's cemented efforts of support, get a splash of color this year thanks to six artists within the LGBTQ+ community who crafted original designs that represent how they "see the rainbow" every day. This year's five unique Pride Packs have a QR code on the outer packaging that, when scanned, leads consumers to a virtual studio where they can learn more about the artists and the inspiration behind their designs. One dollar of every Pride Pack purchase, up to $100,000, will be donated to GLAAD to support its culture-changing work and programs. The limited-edition Skittles Pride Packs come in 4-ounce Share Size Packs and 15.6-ounce Sharing Size Stand Up Pouches​​​​​​​. They are being sold through June.