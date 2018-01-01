SloanLED Cold Door 3 Performance Lighting System

New from SloanLED, the Cold Door 3 Performance LED lighting system for cooler doors provides illumination across doors for walk-in coolers/freezers, and remote glass door reach-ins. It can power up to 5-door frames on a single power supply while saving up to 85 percent in energy costs over typical fluorescent lamps, according to the company. The Cold Door 3 Performance line features a narrow design that enables it to fit on small mullions, and has “Quick Connect” wire connectors integrated into fixture endcaps. The lens design also eliminates glare and light spillage. The Cold Door 3 Performance line comes in 4000K and 5000K color temperatures, each of which are available in 4-, 5-, 6- and 7-foot lengths. This LED lighting system offers dimming control, two occupancy sensors, and is DLC-listed, granting it eligibility for regional energy rebates.