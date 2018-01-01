The SloanLED Prism Enlighten lighting solution lasts three times longer than typical LED systems, with tests showing a lifetime rating of 150,000-plus hours, according to the company. It is designed to be a low power, high-reliability sign and channel letter lighting solution. The efficacy of SloanLED Prism Enlighten ranges from 107-120 lm/W depending on the color temperature, which includes six options from 3000K to 7100K. SloanLED Prism Enlighten is the fourth in a series of lensed SloanLED modules launched this year, and is built on the SloanLED Prism series platform, a unique arrangement of micro prisms designed explicitly for producing brilliant, uniform light at the sign face.