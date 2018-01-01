Press enter to search
Close search

SloanLED Prism Enlighten

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

SloanLED Prism Enlighten

Designed to be a low power, high-reliability sign and channel letter lighting solution.
SloanLED Prism Enlighten

The SloanLED Prism Enlighten lighting solution lasts three times longer than typical LED systems, with tests showing a lifetime rating of 150,000-plus hours, according to the company. It is designed to be a low power, high-reliability sign and channel letter lighting solution. The efficacy of SloanLED Prism Enlighten ranges from 107-120 lm/W depending on the color temperature, which includes six options from 3000K to 7100K. SloanLED Prism Enlighten is the fourth in a series of lensed SloanLED modules launched this year, and is built on the SloanLED Prism series platform, a unique arrangement of micro prisms designed explicitly for producing brilliant, uniform light at the sign face.

Other Popular Products

Swisher Sweets Banana Smash

Swisher Sweets Banana Smash

Tastykake Mini Donuts New Flavors

Tastykake Mini Donuts New Flavors
Oh Snap! Pretty Peas

Oh Snap! Pretty Peas