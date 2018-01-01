The SloanLED Prism Nano LED lighting system for illuminating block acrylic signs and small channel letters is designed for maximum versatility and incorporates an elliptical optic that improves light coverage using fewer modules. SloanLED Prism Nano is a LED solution for lighting 1-inch solid block acrylic signs, small facelit channel letters 1-3 inches in depth, and backlit halo letter applications. It features elliptical optics in a broad range of color temperatures (3000K, 4000K, 5000K, 6500K and 7200K) for bright, uniform illumination; and a flexible design with individual modules. The system includes bags of 150 modules, with a matching power capacity of 150 modules per SloanLED 12 VDC 60 Watt power supply.