Smart50 is the latest ready-to-eat popcorn innovation from the Smartfood brand. Smart50 popcorn is air popped, contains 50 calories per cup or less, and is available in White Cheddar and Sea Salt varieties. Featuring a sleek new packaging design, Smart50 is made from 100 percent whole-grain popcorn and promises an enjoyable snacking moment that is free of artificial flavors and preservatives. Smart50 comes in 5-ounce and 6-ounce bags for a suggested retail price of $3.99.