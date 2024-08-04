Frito-Lay North America Inc.'s Smartfood popcorn brand introduces its latest flavor innovation, Chocolate Glazed Donut. The new release combines air-popped kernels with a chocolate-flavored kettle coating, creating a sweet and salty flavor in one crunchy bite. Smartfood Chocolate Glazed Donut is available at retailers nationwide in either 6.5-ounce bags for $5.19 or 2-ounce bags for $2.49. This is the brand's second donut-inspired offering, following its 2021 launch of Krispy Kreme Glazed Doughnut.