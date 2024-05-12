Smithfield Culinary introduces Smithfield Select Bacon, a fully cooked, ready-to-eat option designed to be a time-saver for foodservice operators. The thick-cut bacon can be heated in the microwave or on a flat top, ensuring quick and easy preparation as well as easy clean-up, cutting down on back-of-house labor, according to the company. Available in both 14/18 Style and 18/22 Style, the bacon can be used in a wide range of menu applications, from classic breakfast platters to lunchtime sandwiches. Smithfield Select Bacon has a 360-day shelf life.