Snackers Mini-Sized Food Containers

Inline Plastics is responding to the need for smaller, single-serve food containers with new "mini-sized" containers. Snackers, an expansion of its Safe-T-Fresh SquareWare product line, are compact and leak-resistant containers that are perfectly sized for small servings. Snackers are 100 percent curbside recyclable and available in four sizes: 2 ounces, 4 ounces, 6 ounces and 8 ounces. They make the most of snug merchandising spaces, while offering consumers the trusted safety and security of the Safe-T-Fresh tamper-resistant locking system, the company noted.