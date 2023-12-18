Snack'in for You Baked Puffs

Sigma Foods' snack brand Snack'in For You introduces a new product line of vegetable-based, high-protein baked puffs. Gluten-free and featuring four grams of protein per one-ounce serving, each variety is made with real vegetables and four base ingredients: cauliflower or broccoli, rice flour, chickpeas and pea protein. Four varieties are available: Buffalo Ranch Cauliflower, Mesquite Barbeque Broccoli, Cheddar Jalapeno Broccoli, and Sour Cream and Onion Cauliflower. The brand has been available in select southwestern U.S. convenience stores and now plans to expand nationally across all channels.