Snacks Category Changes to Meet the Needs of the GLP-1 Consumer

"It's in the single digits now (6%) using them, but that still represents millions of people," Stuckey said, noting that a study by Mattson found those on the medications did change their eating habits, including consuming products in smaller portions and with higher protein.

"I think every food and beverage category will be impacted, and [retailers and manufacturers] need to look at opportunities to serve these customers," she said.

Where the Opportunities Are

Changes in eating habits are impacting some categories, like snacks, more than others. Taking GLP-1 drugs reduces a person's appetite significantly, slowing down the emptying of the stomach and making them feel full longer. Those who overeat report feeling very uncomfortable. This means users are eating less often and in smaller portions.

"Where before, they had a full meal and a 16- or 20-ounce beverage, they can no longer stomach that amount of food, so people are slashing their portion sizes," Stuckey said.

The study fielded by Kerry, which focused on people currently on the drugs, as well as those who have taken the drugs and stopped, found that 23% of respondents are eating less salty foods than before and 52% report wanting more savory snacks.

"Snack companies should be leaning into savory vs. salty now in their messaging, with flavors like herbs, chicken flavor and meaty flavor instead of salt and vinegar," Horvath advised. "There is an opportunity in snacking where these consumers may be looking at a snack as a meal replacement."

Kerry segmented these consumers into five categories, including the Dynamic Dad (comprising 27%) who is looking for portable, protein-packed snacks. This segment is still shopping at convenience stores, but looking for meat snacks, protein bars and lower-sodium snacks.

"Lower sodium is a big opportunity, so reformulating snacks products with lower sodium and front-of-package labeling might come out in the next couple of years," noted Horvath.

Other consumer segments Kerry identified include the Future-Focused Improver (27%), which is comprised of Generation X women who prioritize long-term health and aging, and are seeking variety in food and beverage to achieve it; and the Trailblazing Trendsetter (25%), which is comprised of people focused on wellness, mental clarity, energy and immunity.

"There is a huge opportunity for c-stores to have snacks to meet these needs," Horvath said. "I would imagine an endcap in the future dedicated to the GLP-1 consumer base looking for low-sodium and high-protein snacking options."

Meanwhile, in Mattson's research of approximately 100 participants either on or having previously used GLP-1 drugs, the company used proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to generate food concepts to be evaluated by the participants to see what would be most appealing to them when purchasing in the snack category. Smaller portions held the most appeal.

Other high-scoring options amongst the dozens of food concepts evaluated were pre-portioned grilled chicken strips, mini meal cups, electrolyte-enhanced fruit popsicles and small 2-ounce portions of Greek yogurt in pouches, according to Stuckey.

"A typical yogurt might be 8 ounces and that is too filling, so downsizing portions scored very well with consumers on GLP-1s," she noted. "Also, a two-bite brownie packed with protein and low in sugar did well. ... We also had a couple products focused on hydration, so a frozen hydration pop that had hydration salts scored well. We saw interest in anything with a hydration approach."

On the manufacturing side, food and beverage companies are taking note of the change in eating habits among the GLP-1 consumer base and coming out with products to cater to them.

In September 2024, Nestlé launched Vital Pursuit, a line of foods "intended to be a companion for GLP-1 weight loss medication users," a company spokesperson told Convenience Store News. The line includes "thoughtfully portioned meals, from bowls to pizza to pasta, delivering high protein, good sources of fiber and essential nutrients, all of which are the top-priority nutritional needs this new consumer segment consistently seeks."

Nestlé also introduced a Boost Pre-Meal Hunger Support nutritional drink to help consumers manage hunger. The beverage is designed to be consumed between 10 and 30 minutes before a meal "to promote the body's natural production of the hormone GLP-1 in response to a meal," the company spokesperson explained, adding that Nestlé plans to continue adapting and expanding with more product formats this year to meet evolving needs.