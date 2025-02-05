Snacks Poised to Score at Super Bowl Watch Parties

NATIONAL REPORT — No matter what team they're rooting for, professional football's biggest night of the year has something all fans can agree on: the importance of food and snacks.

With 90% of fans hosting or attending home gatherings and 83% planning to whip up at least some gameday fare from scratch, fast-moving consumer goods brands should be prepared to tackle this important opportunity to drive sales during the biggest game night of the year, according to "NIQ Perspective: Super Bowl 2025 – Understanding Shopping Preferences & Spending."

The market research firm found that when it comes to the most purchased food for the Super Bowl, consumers buy:

Chips, dips and salsa (21.6%)

Chicken wings (14.9%)

Snack mixes (12.9%)

Meat (10.9%)

Fresh produce (10.2%)

Price and quality/taste are top priorities for Super Bowl food and snack shoppers. Younger consumers, especially Generation Z, are set to spend more this game day, making thoughtful choices that favor brands with strong reputations, sustainable products and eye catching packaging, NIQ highlighted.