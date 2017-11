In 2018, Snickers will debut three new limited-time varieties as part of the brand's "Hunger Bars" promotion. The new Snickers Hunger Bars will be available in Espresso, Fiery, and Salty & Sweet varieties. Each variety will have a hunger symptom on the outside of the packaging that relates to the flavor of the bar – Espresso: Irritable, Salty & Sweet: Indecisive, and Fiery: Wimpy.