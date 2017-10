The Snickers brand will introduce Snickers Peanut Butter Crisper in December 2017. The new candy “provides the perfect balance of sweet, salty, creamy and crispy,” according to the maker. Snickers Peanut Butter Crisper is made with a combination of crisped rice and peanuts, topped with a layer of caramel and coated in milk chocolate. The chocolate bar comes in four portionable squares.