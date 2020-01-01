Press enter to search
Social Distancing Floor Graphics

CStore Promo makes six print-ready PDF files available for no charge.
CStore Promo Social Distancing Floor Graphics

CStore Promo is making six social distancing floor graphics available to retailers for no charge. Store operators can print and place the decals 6 feet apart in their stores to help customers practice proper social distancing. A downloadable file contains all six versions, and each one is fully scalable to any size and ready to send to a printer. The original size is 18 inches by 18 inches; the minimum recommended size is 6 inches by 6 inches; and the maximum recommended size is 24 inches by 24 inches.

