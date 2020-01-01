CStore Promo is making six social distancing floor graphics available to retailers for no charge. Store operators can print and place the decals 6 feet apart in their stores to help customers practice proper social distancing. A downloadable file contains all six versions, and each one is fully scalable to any size and ready to send to a printer. The original size is 18 inches by 18 inches; the minimum recommended size is 6 inches by 6 inches; and the maximum recommended size is 24 inches by 24 inches.