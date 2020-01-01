Sol, the beer named after the sun, released Sol Chelada Limón y Sal in the United States for the first time. As Mexico's No. 1 lime and salt flavored chelada, it combines Sol's signature lager with lime flavor and salt in 24-ounce single cans. Sol Chelada Limón y Sal uses the same beloved recipe used in Mexico, according to the brewer. It joins the original Sol Chelada and Sol lager to round out the brand's portfolio in the U.S. The beer contains 3.5 percent alcohol by volume.