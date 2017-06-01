Paris Site Furnishings introduces the Sombra Shade Table, the company’s newest shade structure. This new model features contemporary design elements, such as tubular steel framing for increased strength and lower weight, and swirl patterned perforations for aesthetics and better air flow. The Sombra Shade Table is constructed of rustproof steel that is powder coated to withstand the elements, and available in a variety of colors. The 40-inch round table is supported by a center post and cantilevered supports for durability and stability. It features a 90-inch umbrella to provide shelter from the sun, and a tubular steel frame to support four perforated seats and the round perforated table. Handicap-accessible Sombra Shade Tables include adjustable feet with mounting provisions for concrete or other firm surfaces.