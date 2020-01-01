Sonny's CERAMIC X3 Advanced Ceramic Coating

Sonny's Chemistry by Diamond Shine introduces CERAMIC X3, an advanced ceramic coating process that produces an unparalleled polished look. ​​​​​CERAMIC X3 is a three-step ceramic-infused process applied after surface contaminants have been removed in the car wash, prime and rinse steps. Bonding at a molecular level, the CERAMIC X3 coating forms a durable shield that is resistant to dirt, bugs, bird droppings, contaminants and water, according to the company. The water encapsulates dirt and rolls off in larger-size beads, creating a long-lasting, self-cleaning effect that's visibly noticeable to customers.