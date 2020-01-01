Press enter to search
Sonny's CERAMIC X3 Advanced Ceramic Coating

The three-step process produces an unparalleled polished look.
CERAMIC X3 Advanced Ceramic Chemistry

Sonny's Chemistry by Diamond Shine introduces CERAMIC X3, an advanced ceramic coating process that produces an unparalleled polished look. ​​​​​CERAMIC X3 is a three-step ceramic-infused process applied after surface contaminants have been removed in the car wash, prime and rinse steps. Bonding at a molecular level, the CERAMIC X3 coating forms a durable shield that is resistant to dirt, bugs, bird droppings, contaminants and water, according to the company. The water encapsulates dirt and rolls off in larger-size beads, creating a long-lasting, self-cleaning effect that's visibly noticeable to customers.

