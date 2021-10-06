Advertisement
06/10/2021

Soulboost Sparkling Waters

The Lift variety helps support mental stamina, while Ease helps support relaxation.
Soulboost Sparkling Water Beverages

PepsiCo Inc.'s latest innovation, Soulboost, is a sparkling water beverage featuring functional ingredients and a splash of real juice. Soulboost captures the fun of a fruity drink through light, guilt-free sparkling water refreshment, according to the maker. Its two varieties, Lift and Ease, offer a combined four flavors at just 10 to 20 calories per 12-ounce can. Lift contains 200 milligrams of panax ginseng to help support mental stamina, and is available in Blueberry Pomegranate and Black Cherry Citrus. Ease contains 200 milligrams of L-theanine to help support relaxation, and is available in Blackberry Passionfruit and Strawberry Rose.

