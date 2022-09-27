Sound Payments introduces Sound POS, a cost-effective, all-in-one point-of-sale systems that gives greater flexibility and more tools for convenience stores and stations to run their in-store business, according to the company. The technology runs on a variety of devices designed to fit in any retail space and works well for a c-store deli. It supports all major credit cards, gift cards, loyalty cards and cash discounting. In addition to being a primary device for c-stores, Sound POS can also be used as a secondary device for in-store purchase overflow for non-fuel purchases, allowing owners to negotiate lower processing fees, it added. Sound Payments is unveiling the solution at Booth #6482 at the 2022 NACS Show.