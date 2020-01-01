Sound Vault & Sound POS

Sound Payments Petro Solutions introduces two new products designed for convenience stores and the petroleum industry: Sound Vault and Sound POS. Sound Vault is a cash deposit machine that provides a safer, more efficient process for collecting, counting, storing and depositing cash. It enables retailers to accurately and safely manage large cash deposits that can be monitored from any PC, tablet or mobile device via the cloud portal and can be immediately deposited into a bank account. Sound POS is a cost-effective, all-in-one point-of-sale system that gives retailers greater flexibility and more tools to run their business. It can operate as a standalone or companion solution, and runs on a variety of devices.