South Forty Snacks Giant-Sized Sunflower Seeds

The batch-roasted, kosher seeds are free from GMOs and gluten.
South 40 Snacks Seeds + Salt

South Forty Snacks added giant-sized sunflower seeds to its product lineup with the belief that a high-quality sunflower seed, batch roasted, salted to perfection and packaged for freshness delivers a superior seed experience. The debut Seeds + Salt variety comes in resealable 8-ounce bags retailing for $4.99. The new product features upscale, premium packaging and a bold contemporary look designed to show off and celebrate the seed itself. South Forty snacks are non-GMO, gluten free and kosher.

