Southern Recipe Small Batch Holiday Pork Rinds

For the 2021 holiday season, Southern Recipe Small Batch is bringing back two holiday-inspired seasonal varieties of its pork rinds: Cranberry Jalapeno and Apple Cinnamon. Available for a limited time, the Cranberry Jalapeno pork rinds feature a subtly sweet flavor accompanied by a gently spicy burn that brings dimension to each bite, according to the maker. The Apple Cinnamon variety pairs the surprising duo of meaty pork rinds and warm cinnamon and apple notes. Both holiday flavors are available in 3.625-ounce bags for a suggested retail price of $3.99.