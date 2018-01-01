Southern Recipe Small Batch is delivering two new cooking styles and four unique flavors, giving pork rind fans more options and a better-for-you alternative. The portfolio will now include Oven Baked Southern Recipe Small Batch Pork Rinds in three varieties: Cilantro Lime, Blackberry Habanero and Smoked Sea Salt. The brand will also release Tender Style Pork Cracklins in a Honey Chipotle flavor. These new products are high in protein and boast less than one gram of carbs per serving. The Oven Baked Pork Rinds are also lower in fat. The suggested retail price for the Tender Style Pork Cracklins is $3.99 for each 4-ounce bag, while the suggested price for the Oven Baked Pork Rinds is $3.99 for each 3.625-ounce bag.