Southern Recipe Small Batch Refresh

Southern Recipe Small Batch unveiled new packaging for its handcrafted small-batch pork rinds. The brand's full lineup underwent this refresh. Packaging elements were lightened with brighter, bolder colors and clear flavor cues highlighting key product features added. The update also includes a refreshed logo, and an enhanced website and social presence. The refresh aims to speak to a more feminine aesthetic due to pork rinds being historically purchased by men, according to the company. The nationwide launch is being accompanied by an integrated campaign to show off the new packaging, refreshed logo and enhanced web and social presence, which were all developed to meet the evolving needs of today’s pork rind consumer.