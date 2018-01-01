Southern Recipe Small Batch Variety Pack

Southern Recipe Small Batch is releasing a 12-pack of individual-sized bags of its pork rinds (0.875 ounces per bag). Included in each variety pack is the brand’s popular Korean Kimchi BBQ and Sea Salt & Cracked Black Pepper Pork Rinds. The single-serve bags make it easier than ever to take Southern Recipe Small Batch on the go, according to the company. The multipacks will be available wherever Southern Recipe Small Batch Pork Rinds are sold, beginning in September 2018. The suggested retail price for this new product is $11.99.