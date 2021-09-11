Sparkling Ice 2021 Holiday Flavors

Talking Rain Beverage Co., maker of Sparkling Ice, is bringing back Sparkling Ice Cranberry Frost and debuting Sparkling Ice Apple Cider for the 2021 holiday season. Available for a limited time, Sparkling Ice Cranberry Frost comes in whimsical, winter-themed multipacks, as well as 17-ounce single bottles. Sparkling Ice Apple Cider comes in multipacks and 1-liter bottles. Talking Rain is also spreading holiday cheer this year through a new initiative, Cheers to Giving, that aims to celebrate nonprofits making a difference in their communities. Organizations and their supporters are invited to share stories of their impact for a chance to be selected as one of three winning nonprofits to receive a $50,000 donation.