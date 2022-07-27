Sparkling Ice +Caffeine Watermelon Lemonade

Sparkling Ice + Caffeine added Watermelon Lemonade to its lineup. The new flavor offers a burst of classic citrus blended with refreshing water for a sweet, yet tangy, midday pick-me-up. The zero-sugar beverage contains 70 milligrams of caffeine with only five calories per serving. Watermelon Lemonade is the seventh flavor added to the roster of +Caffeine beverages, joining Cherry Vanilla, Black Raspberry, Blue Raspberry Citrus Twist, Orange Passion Fruit, and Strawberry Citrus. Available nationwide in 16-ounce cans.