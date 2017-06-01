Talking Rain Beverage Co. announced a new variety for its Sparkling Ice line of sparkling fruit waters. Sparkling Ice Ginger Lime will be available in Kroger stores starting in January, followed by a national rollout into additional retail locations in early 2018. The beverage is flavored with real ginger and perfectly balanced with just the right amount of fizz, according to the company. Talking Rain, in partnership with Tata Global Beverages, is also introducing Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, which will be distributed in the United States through Sparkling Ice’s independent DSD network. Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, a premium source water from a pure and pristine underground moving stream aquifer, will be introduced in pilot markets in the U.S. starting Jan. 1.