Sparkling Ice "Live in Full Flavor" Campaign

Talking Rain Beverage Co., maker of Sparkling Ice beverages, launched the "Live in Full Flavor" campaign to illustrate the brand's commitment to providing a fizzy, flavorful beverage that welcomes every type of consumer to celebrate their every day. The new brand campaign is designed to celebrate all of life's flavors and remind consumers to drink it in and embrace the little moments of joy in everyday life. The integrated marketing campaign includes targeted media placements across numerous channels, including digital display, premium video, paid search, paid social, and audio.