Sparkling Ice is launching an extension of its full-flavored, zero-sugar sparkling water line featuring the bold and crisp flavors of superfruits. Available in 12-ounce cans, Sparkling Ice Superfruit comes in three varieties: Strawberry Dragon Fruit, Blueberry Acai, and Prickly Pear Lemonade. It is the brand’s first non-alcoholic line extension that is sweetened with Stevia leaf. Sparkling Ice Superfruit contains zero sugar, just five calories, and is made with real fruit flavor and colors from natural sources. The better-for-you beverage is an excellent source of B, C and D vitamins, according to the brand.