Forte’s brand-new Spill Kit Station is made to hold all the necessary materials you need to keep oil and gas spillage cleaning materials in a single and safe place and your sites hazard-free. Its ample and compartmentalized interior keeps contents organized and easy to locate when responding to an emergency. This impressive unit is made of strong plastic with UV inhibitors to provide strong insulation, it is resistant to chemicals, solvents, impact and scratches and keeps contents clean and dry.

The Station has a user friendly front door with a visible and easy to grasp handle that opens safely and quickly to provide convenient and hassle-free access to contents. A combination lock is included to keep the unit secured and prevent theft of spill response supplies. Unit is shipped ready-to-use and no assembly is required. Signage and graphic options available.

For more information on this outstanding unit, contact us at 816 813 3337 or email [email protected]