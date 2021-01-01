Spring Limited-Edition Rebel Hard Coffees

Twelve5 Beverage Co. released two new limited-edition Rebel Hard Coffee varieties for the spring season. Hard Bourbon Caramel Latte and Hard Irish Cream Latte are designed to indulge taste buds at any social occasion from St. Patrick’s Day celebrations to Kentucky Derby brunches. Hard Irish Cream Latte pairs notes of Irish whiskey with cooling coffee undertones. It is available until the end of March.​​​ Hard Bourbon Caramel Latte brings together a delicious trio of coffee, caramel and bourbon. It is available until the end of April. Both are made with 100 percent Arabica coffee and contain 5 percent ABV.