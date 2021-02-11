Sprite Limited-Edition Holiday Flavors

Sprite is bringing back its fan-favorite Winter Spiced Cranberry limited-time flavor for the 2021 holiday season, and introducing Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry Zero Sugar for the first time. Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry is being offered nationwide in 20-ounce and 2-liter bottles, while Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry Zero Sugar is being offered in 2-liter bottles. The seasonal offerings are being promoted through Sprite's first new holiday campaign in five years. With a focus on celebrating the season with loved ones — in person or in spirit — after a challenging 18 months, the campaign includes social and digital media, out-of-home, and retail channels.