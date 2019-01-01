Press enter to search
Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry

Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry

The holiday offering infuses the crisp lemon lime flavor of Sprite with a warm spice and tart cranberry blend.
Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry

Just in time for the holidays, Sprite is introducing a limited-time holiday variety: Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry. The new beverage combines cranberry with the perfect blend of warm spices to complement the lemon lime boldness of Sprite. Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry is available in 20-ounce PET bottles, 2-liter bottles, 12-ounce cans, and six-packs of mini cans.

