Just in time for the holidays, Sprite is introducing a limited-time holiday variety: Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry. The new beverage combines cranberry with the perfect blend of warm spices to complement the lemon lime boldness of Sprite. Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry is available in 20-ounce PET bottles, 2-liter bottles, 12-ounce cans, and six-packs of mini cans.