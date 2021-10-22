Workflow automation company Squadle launched Squadle for C-Stores, a comprehensive solution that automates food safety and compliance for convenience stores. The platform enables retailers to implement best practices across multiple locations for preparing and cooking food with digital checklists, shift management, compliance time control, and temperature monitoring systems. Squadle for C-Stores includes a fully customizable suite of capabilities that help c-stores ensure their food is hot, crispy, and safe to eat.