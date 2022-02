Starbucks Zero Creamers are joining the existing Starbucks Creamers lineup. Two flavor varieties are now available with zero grams of added sugar per serving. Starbucks Caramel Flavored Zero Creamer is crafted with sweet, buttery caramel and vanilla flavoring. Starbucks Hazelnut Flavored Zero Creamer is crafted with rich hazelnut flavoring. The new offerings join the existing line of Starbucks Creamers, which features flavors inspired by café favorites such as Caramel, White Chocolate, Cinnamon, Toffeenut and Hazelnut Mocha, as well as non-dairy Caramel and Hazelnut varieties.