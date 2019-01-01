Each two-in-one pack of Starburst Duos includes chews that combine two popular Starburst flavors into one. Combinations include strawberry with watermelon, and blue raspberry with lemonade. Starburst Duos are available in 2.07-ounce single packs with a suggested retail price of 99 cents, or 14-ounce laydown bags for a suggested retail price of $3.19. The product launch will be supported by a summer campaign that includes digital, public relations and in-store support.