Starburst Swirlers are a juicy mashup of the brand's traditional flavors in a new vertical shape. For the first time ever, the brand is offering a new way to enjoy Starburst with these unique stick-shaped treats available in three flavor mashups: Strawberry-Cherry, Strawberry-Orange, and Cherry-Lemon. Starburst Swirlers are sold in 2.96-ounce Share Size packs with a suggested retail price of $1.99.