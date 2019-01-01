State Fair Crispitos & Bosco Sticks Reduced Case Packs

Tyson Foodservice is making it easier than ever for operators to offer portable, handheld favorites with reduced case packs for its State Fair Crispitos filled tortillas and Bosco Sticks. The new reduced case packs offer a space-saving solution for more convenient storage, fast product sell-through and lower cost per case for operators, according to the company. Additionally, the cases include branded sleeves for quick merchandising and easy handling. State Fair Crispitos hand-rolled tortillas have protein fillings that offer versatile, quick-prep options to bake, fry or microwave. Varieties include Chicken and Cheese Ranch with Bacon, Buffalo Style Chicken and Cheese, Chili Filled, and Chicken and Cheese. Bosco Sticks are a soft, fresh-baked breadstick with a variety of fillings to maximize menu offerings. Varieties include Mozzarella Cheese Stuffed Breadsticks, Cheddar Pretzel Stuffed Breadsticks and Pepperoni Pizza Stuffed Breadsticks.