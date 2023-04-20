Step Tobacco-Free Cigarettes

Wild Brands introduces STEP Cigarettes, nontobacco cigarettes incorporating a layered tobacco-style flavor system. STEP Cigarettes ("Satisfaction, Taste, Experience and Price") are not subject to flavor bans, excise taxes or MSA payments, according to the company, offering retailers an option to replace traditional cigarettes in the U.S. market. STEP Cigarettes are currently available in two variants: full flavor and green menthol.