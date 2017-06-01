STŌK Cold Brew Bulk Dispensers offer operators the premium, smooth flavor of cold brew coffee in a convenient format. Adding STŌK Cold Brew Bulk Dispensers to the coffee bar allows operators to offer a coffee experience that rivals traditional coffee shops, without the need for specialized equipment or long hours dedicated to cold brewing, according to the company. STŌK Cold Brew, steeped for at least 10 hours to bring out a bold, not-too-sweet coffee flavor, is available in Smooth Vanilla and Unsweetened Black varieties.