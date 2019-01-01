Stouffer's Chicken Pot Pie offers busy foodservice operators a ready-to-eat, labor-saving, classic comfort dish that can be served either as a dine-in or grab-and-go item. The scratch-style product combines classic comfort with premium ingredients. A flaky pastry crust envelops filling made with tender white meat chicken, gravy made with real cream, and vegetables seasoned with salt, sugar and spices. Stouffer's Chicken Pot Pie contains no artificial flavors or colors.