Stuzo & Bank of America Merchant Services Partnership

Goal is to help bring retailers inside the “store of the future.”
Bank of America Merchant Services has tapped Stuzo, a digital product innovation firm, to bring retailers inside the “store of the future” using thought-provoking customer behavior insights and innovative virtual reality technology. Bank of America Merchant Services is leveraging Stuzo’s technology and consumer insights to help merchants: envision what their physical presence may look like in the future; visualize seamless, secure payments capabilities; and meet consumers’ evolving needs for easier and faster shopping experiences.

