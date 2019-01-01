Sugar Bowl Bakery Dispenser Boxes

Created to bring higher quality products to the convenience store consumer and help retailers improve sales, Sugar Bowl Bakery's new dispenser boxes feature an open tray display packed with individually wrapped treats. The boxes are available with madeleines, brownie bites or duet bites. Each box includes 12 madeleines or 16 brownie bites or duet bites. The suggested retail price is 59 cent per cookie or $6.99 for a whole box. The dispenser boxes can encourage consumers to trade up at checkout and attract a new audience of health-conscious customers, according to the company.