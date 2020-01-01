Sun-Maid Chocolate Raisin Mashups

Created to delight the taste buds of chocolate lovers, three new varieties join the Sun-Maid Chocolate Raisins line. Chocolate ‘n Peanut Butter Covered Raisins, Dark Cocoa Dusted Chocolate Covered Raisins, and Milk Chocolate ‘n Almond Crunch Covered Raisins join the brand's classic Milk Chocolate Raisins. All four varieties come in a range of package sizes, including 2-ounce single-serve tubes, 3.5-ounce movie boxes, and 7-ounce resealable stand-up bags. Suggested retail prices range from $1.99 to $5.79.