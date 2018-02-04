Sunoco LP Completes Substantial Transition Out of Convenience Store Operations

DALLAS — There is one less major operator in the convenience channel.

Almost a year to the day after revealing it was all but exiting the convenience retailing business, Sunoco LP completed the conversion of 207 locations in west Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico to a commission agent.

Sunoco inked an agreement on Dec. 6.

With the move complete, Sunoco's transitioned out of the majority of its c-store operations in the continental United States. The company continues to operate sites along toll roads in New Jersey and New York, as well as its retail locations in Hawaii.

Under the commission agent model, Sunoco owns, prices and sells fuel at the sites, paying the agent a fixed cents-per-gallon commission.

In addition, Sunoco continues to own approximately two-thirds of this portfolio in fee and will receive rental income from the commission agent, who will conduct all operations related to the convenience store and any related restaurant locations, according to the company.