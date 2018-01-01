Made with SunButter sunflower seed spread and either grape or strawberry jelly, SunWise Peanut Free Sandwiches are totally nut free and dairy free, and contain no high fructose corn syrup. Each sandwich features soft, white whole-grain bread. Both 5.2-ounce with crust and 2.8-ounce crustless sandwiches provide nutritious choices that can be enjoyed at home, school or at any social or dining environment where nut allergies are a concern, the maker noted. High in protein, SunWise Peanut Free Sandwiches are frozen and always fresh when thawed. Each sandwich is individually wrapped to protect product integrity. A variety of pack sizes are available for retail sales.