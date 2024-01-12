Supplier Spotlights: 22nd Century Group, Alto-Shaam & Big League Chew

Ferrara Candy Co.

Ferrara Candy Co.'s 40-year-old Nerds brand is going to the big game in February for the first time ever.

The company will promote its new NERDS Gummy Clusters with a 30-second spot that will air during Super Bowl LVIII, an extension of Ferrara's campaign for the brand, which has tripled its marketing investment over the last year.

The spot is expected to air during the second quarter and will feature what the company states is a fresh look at the Nerds characters. The spot will be additionally supported by a 360-marketing campaign that will extend beyond the big game across multiple channels, including in-store displays and a giveaway on packs of NERDS Gummy Clusters that will give fans a chance to win a trip to the next Super Bowl in 2025.

G Fuel

Kingswood Capital Management and First Bev made an eight-figure cash investment in energy drink company G Fuel.

Precise terms of the deal were not immediately released, but the funds will provide significant growth equity for the company.

"As we evaluated the opportunity, we were blown away by G Fuel's incredible social following with over 5 million followers across their social channels," said Andrew Kovach, managing director at Kingswood. "This highlights the incredible passion and loyalty for the brand."

Alongside the investment announcement, Bryan Crowley was named G Fuel's new CEO.

Crowley comes to the company with leadership experience in the beverage industry, most recently as CEO of Casa Azul Spirits. Prior to that, Crowley served in various executive positions at ZenWTR, Soylent, KeVita, VEEV Spirits, Pabst Brewing Co. and Mars Inc. Crowley also co-founded Flying Embers Hard Kombucha, serving on its board.

Hunt Brothers Pizza

Hunt Brothers Pizza entered in a multiyear partnership with Team Penske that will feature the c-store pizza company's colors and branding on the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang driven by two-time NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) champion Joey Logano for select races beginning in 2024.

Hunt Brothers Pizza will also offer branded Joey Logano signage to its store partners free of charge, while also serving as an associate sponsor on defending NCS champion Ryan Blaney's No. 12 Ford Mustang for the 2024 season.

The partnership will mark the 17th season that Hunt Brothers Pizza has served as a dedicated team partner in the NASCAR Cup Series. The company stated the NASCAR partnerships offer a unique marketing opportunity for Hunt Brothers and its store partners, with races almost year-round and loyal fans nationwide tuning in to see their favorite drivers compete in one unified event week after week.