Supplier Spotlights: Eco-Products, Electric Era Technologies & Fresh Blends

Lux Ice USA

Lux Ice USA became the first and so far only dedicated craft ice company to receive food safe accreditation from the International Packaged Ice Association (IPIA).

"We are proud to become the first ice company that exclusively produces craft ice to achieve IPIA accreditation," said Shawn Kilcoyne, founder and chairman at Lux. "As we expand our premium craft ice business across retail customers and into restaurants and other foodservice channels, quality and food safety will remain our top priority."

The company passed an extensive IPIA audit conducted by the National Sanitation Foundation, an authority in public health standards and services that helps protect the world's food, water, consumer products and environment.

"We are excited that Lux Ice has achieved IPIA accreditation," said Maria Maggio, executive director at IPIA. "We have seen how committed they are to leading the craft ice industry in quality and food safety, and look forward to having them as a member company at IPIA."

National Retail Solutions

National Retail Solutions (NRS) introduced the NRS Ultimate E-Commerce Package and free delivery service for retailers, which is available now for both current and new NRS E-commerce program participants.

[Read more: Swisher Renews Data Pact With National Retail Solutions]

According to the company, the comprehensive solution is designed to be an all-inclusive program at an affordable price, providing:

The BR Club Shopping App, which allows retailers to offer their online customers the convenience of delivery through the integration of popular delivery service partners, including DoorDash, Uber, Point Pickup and Relay;

A customized retail website that is mobile-friendly and can be connected to the retailer's point-of-sale system;

Find My Biz, a store locator feature;

Manage My Reviews, which helps retailers maintain a positive online presence by effectively managing online reviews and responding to customer inquiries; and

Robust, online loyalty programs.

"In a digital world, our merchants operate physical stores," said Ari Korman, senior vice president of e-commerce at NRS. "NRS bridges the gap between physical and digital stores, creating a 'phy-gital' environment that maximizes retailers' chances of success."

Nexus Energy Services

Fueling systems provider Nexus Energy Services LLC (NES) acquired the assets of Whitemarsh Corp., a Middlesex, N.J.-based distributor of fuel dispensing and point of sale equipment for retail and commercial fueling in New York, New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania.

NES will continue to go to market using the Whitemarsh brand in its marketing territory and plans to onboard all Whitemarsh employees, including Mike Gliksman, who will become sales and branch manager. Mark Towey, current Whitemarsh president, will continue working with the company in an active consulting capacity.

"The acquisition of Whitemarsh fits nicely with our vision to reimagine the way in which the petroleum industry is supported through continually evolving our product offerings, service capabilities and team member skills," said Bennett Upston, director of sales for NES. "We are delighted to have Mark Towey and his team join the NES family, and we look forward to further penetrating Whitemarsh's presence in its marketing area."